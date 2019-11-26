 

Nzimande denounces 'barbaric and shameful acts' in wake of Limpopo student's stabbing

2019-11-26 10:20

Sesona Ngqakamba

Precious Ramabulana. (PHOTO: Facebook/Precious Ramabulana)

Precious Ramabulana. (PHOTO: Facebook/Precious Ramabulana)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande has denounced "barbaric and shameful acts against women" in education institutions and society.

He was speaking in the wake of the death of a Capricorn TVET College student who was stabbed in Mokomene, Limpopo.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 21-year-old student was attacked and "brutally stabbed to death" at around 02:30 on Sunday, News24 previously reported.

She had been enrolled at the Ramokgopa campus in Mokomene.

"I denounce such barbaric and shameful acts against women, both in our institutions of learning and in society in general. Our society cannot continue another day harbouring such disgraceful people, who are hell bent [on tearing] the moral fibre of our society apart," the minister said in a statement.

Engaged institutions to improve safety, security

Nzimande said it was even more concerning that the incident happened on the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa's launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children at Lephalale in Limpopo.

The minister also said the Department of Higher Education and Training remained committed to creating a safer and caring post-school education and training environment, where safety and the protection of all students, in particular female students, and staff was guaranteed.

He added that the department was finalising the policy framework on gender-based violence in the post-school education and training system, which will be published by the end of March 2020 for implementation.

"I trust that our criminal justice system will ensure a speedy apprehension and prosecution of those responsible for this dastardly act.

"I have engaged all of our institutions, both universities and TVET colleges, to improve campus safety and security. I will be getting a report from the ministerial task team we appointed to advise me on issues of sexual harassment and gender-based violence and harm at our institutions, focusing on institutional policy alignment and initiatives to address gender-based violence in universities," Nzimande said.


Read more on:    blade nzimande  |  polokwane  |  education  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATE | Man in custody following alleged 'road rage' shooting in Bryanston

2019-11-26 09:39

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Former foreign intelligence head Mo Shaik continues testimony at Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands (Cape Town) 11:31 AM
Road name: M3 Northbound

Northbound
Maitland 11:19 AM
Road name: Voortrekker Road Westbound

Westbound
More traffic reports
Double payday for three Daily Lotto players 2019-11-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 