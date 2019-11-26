Nzimande denounces 'barbaric and shameful acts' in wake of Limpopo student's stabbing

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande has denounced "barbaric and shameful acts against women" in education institutions and society.

He was speaking in the wake of the death of a Capricorn TVET College student who was stabbed in Mokomene, Limpopo.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 21-year-old student was attacked and "brutally stabbed to death" at around 02:30 on Sunday, News24 previously reported.

She had been enrolled at the Ramokgopa campus in Mokomene.

"I denounce such barbaric and shameful acts against women, both in our institutions of learning and in society in general. Our society cannot continue another day harbouring such disgraceful people, who are hell bent [on tearing] the moral fibre of our society apart," the minister said in a statement.

Engaged institutions to improve safety, security

Nzimande said it was even more concerning that the incident happened on the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa's launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children at Lephalale in Limpopo.

The minister also said the Department of Higher Education and Training remained committed to creating a safer and caring post-school education and training environment, where safety and the protection of all students, in particular female students, and staff was guaranteed.

He added that the department was finalising the policy framework on gender-based violence in the post-school education and training system, which will be published by the end of March 2020 for implementation.

"I trust that our criminal justice system will ensure a speedy apprehension and prosecution of those responsible for this dastardly act.

"I have engaged all of our institutions, both universities and TVET colleges, to improve campus safety and security. I will be getting a report from the ministerial task team we appointed to advise me on issues of sexual harassment and gender-based violence and harm at our institutions, focusing on institutional policy alignment and initiatives to address gender-based violence in universities," Nzimande said.



