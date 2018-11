Transport Minister Blade Nzimande is expected to attend the funeral service of slain Umvoti municipality traffic officer Thobani Ndaba, the department said on Friday.

Unknown gunmen attacked Ndaba in his office in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal last Thursday.

It's understood he was apparently leaving an official municipal meeting at the time.

Nzimande condemned the act and called upon the criminal justice system to swiftly arrest, try and convict the perpetrators.

Last week, The Witness reported that KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube said that Ndaba's murder was an attack on the rule of law in the country as criminal elements continued to destabilise the institution of local government.

Dube-Ncube added that the province would not succumb to criminal elements and urged community members who had any information to come forward so that those responsible for the murder could be arrested.

Community Safety and Liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda said he believed Ndaba's murder was planned and added that he wouldn't be satisfied until the police had found those responsible, the Greytown Gazette reported on Wednesday.

"Judging from the way this murder happened, it is clear it was planned. When making an arrest, we will not only be satisfied by arresting the person who pulled the trigger but we also want to arrest the person who orchestrated this. That is the only way that will help us in preventing these killings," he said.