 

Nzimande to release preliminary report on Easter road safety campaign

2018-04-17 06:24

Jenna Etheridge

Blade Nzimande will release Easter traffic report. (Nico Gous, City Press, file)

Blade Nzimande will release Easter traffic report. (Nico Gous, City Press, file)

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande will on Tuesday release a preliminary report on the 2018 Easter road safety campaign in Cape Town.

The report is expected to compare and analyse the successes and shortcomings of the campaign.

It will also give an overview of the law enforcement, education and awareness operations that took place.

Easter road death toll increases by 51%

The transport department said more than 18 900 law enforcement officers were deployed over the Easter long weekend, especially on hazardous routes.

It planned to continue promoting the road safety message as part of its 365 days initiative.

