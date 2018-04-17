Nzimande to release preliminary report on Easter road safety campaign

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande will on Tuesday release a preliminary report on the 2018 Easter road safety campaign in Cape Town.

The report is expected to compare and analyse the successes and shortcomings of the campaign.

It will also give an overview of the law enforcement, education and awareness operations that took place.

The transport department said more than 18 900 law enforcement officers were deployed over the Easter long weekend, especially on hazardous routes.

It planned to continue promoting the road safety message as part of its 365 days initiative.

