 

Nzimande urges caution at rail crossings after Buttskop tragedy

2018-04-29 16:06

Jenni Evans

Seven people have been killed in a crash at the Butttskop level crossing in Blackheath. (Supplied by Kenny Africa)

Seven people have been killed in a crash at the Butttskop level crossing in Blackheath. (Supplied by Kenny Africa)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande urged extreme caution at railway crossings after seven people were killed when a Metrorail train slammed into a bakkie at Buttskop level crossing in the Western Cape on Friday.

"Road users are called upon to be circumspect when using our roads or crossing the railway, as human [error] account[s] for the majority of the crashes we have in South Africa," Nzimande said on Saturday.

READ: 7 killed after train, vehicle collide at level crossing

In a statement expressing condolences to the families and friends of the seven people who were killed, Nzimande said that according to preliminary investigations, a bakkie and a taxi were driving on Frederick Road, parallel to the railway track approaching the crossing on Friday.

"As the train was approaching the crossing, the taxi drove across and the bakkie followed the taxi, but was unfortunately hit by the train," said Nzimande.

The collision took place at the Buttskop Level Crossing, east of Cape Town, which is protected by boom gates and flashing lights, at 05:46 on Friday.

READ: Railway watchdog probes deadly Cape Town level crossing crash

He called on the Railway Safety Regulator to continue with railway safety information sharing, and the enforcement of railroad rules.


Seven people have been killed in a crash at the Butttskop level crossing in Blackheath. (Supplied by Kenny Africa)

Read more on:    blade nzimande  |  cape town  |  crashes  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Actors killed in Eastern Cape crash were 'glittering lodestars' - Mthethwa

2018-04-29 14:16

Inside News24

 
/News
Metro cop caught on camera in vicious fist fight
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 28 2018-04-28 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 