Nzimande urges caution at rail crossings after Buttskop tragedy

Seven people have been killed in a crash at the Butttskop level crossing in Blackheath. (Supplied by Kenny Africa)

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande urged extreme caution at railway crossings after seven people were killed when a Metrorail train slammed into a bakkie at Buttskop level crossing in the Western Cape on Friday.

"Road users are called upon to be circumspect when using our roads or crossing the railway, as human [error] account[s] for the majority of the crashes we have in South Africa," Nzimande said on Saturday.

In a statement expressing condolences to the families and friends of the seven people who were killed, Nzimande said that according to preliminary investigations, a bakkie and a taxi were driving on Frederick Road, parallel to the railway track approaching the crossing on Friday.

"As the train was approaching the crossing, the taxi drove across and the bakkie followed the taxi, but was unfortunately hit by the train," said Nzimande.

The collision took place at the Buttskop Level Crossing, east of Cape Town, which is protected by boom gates and flashing lights, at 05:46 on Friday.

He called on the Railway Safety Regulator to continue with railway safety information sharing, and the enforcement of railroad rules.