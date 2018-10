What To Read Next

Two trucks were set alight in Nyanga during a housing and unemployment protest on Thursday (Zukile Daniel, News24)

Members of the Ocean View community in Cape Town took to the streets on Thursday to voice their frustrations at shootings and other violence in the area.

Tyres were burnt in the street and 13 people – four adults and nine children – were locked in a community library for safety, law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said.

"Law enforcement, SAPS (the SA Police Service) and Metro [Police] on the scene could not enter as they were stoned. Officials finally entered the library and staff and nine children were safely escorted out of the building."

Fire and Rescue members were threatened with violence if they entered the community.

On Thursday afternoon, the area remained volatile.

Meanwhile in Nyanga, protesters set two trucks alight to protest poor service delivery and unemployment.

News24 journalist Zukile Daniel said that when he arrived on the scene, around 200 people had gathered to watch the burning trucks.

Protesters pelted vehicles with stones until police arrived and diverted the traffic.