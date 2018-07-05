 

Off-duty Cape Town cop shot dead

2018-07-05 14:05

Tammy Petersen

(iStock)

An off-duty police officer was shot and killed in Mfuleni, Western Cape police said on Thursday.

Constable Vuyo Mkhosana was shot in the head on the corner of Booi and Jama streets at about 20:50 on Wednesday night, spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

He was taken to a medical facility where he died.

The officer was stationed at the provincial stabilisation unit and was attached to the Delft police.

"The Western Cape provincial management expressed their shock about the killing of [the] police member. They also expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Constable Mkhosana," she said.

No further information was available.

The police docket would be handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.

