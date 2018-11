What To Read Next

A 40-year-old sergeant has been shot dead in Khayelitsha, Western Cape police said on Monday.

The officer, who was stationed at the Mitchells Plain detectives unit, was not on duty when he visited Site B on Sunday night, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Three unidentified gunmen shot him and robbed him of his cellphone.

The officer was unarmed at the time.

His murder is being investigated.

The police expressed condolences to his loved ones and colleagues.

Anyone with more information can contact Crime Stop on 0860010111.