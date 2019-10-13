 

Off-duty JMPD officer among three patrons shot dead at Joburg tavern

2019-10-13 17:29

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)

An off-duty Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer was among three people who were shot and killed in a tavern in Vlakfontein, Johannesburg, on Saturday night.

Three others, including a woman, were also injured in the shooting.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said a group of gunmen entered the tavern and opened fire killing the three people.

"The injured people, including the woman, were taken to hospital. Among the deceased patrons was an off-duty JMPD officer. Some people were also robbed their belongings by the gunmen," said Minnaar.

He said police were investigating.

