Off duty police officer shot dead in Mount Frere CBD

Mount Frere – An off-duty police officer was shot and killed in the main street of Mount Frere, just before 05:00 on Saturday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Edith Mjoko, said police were combing the scene looking for any clues that could lead to the arrest of the suspects involved in the attack.

She said a 36-year-old sergeant, who was attached to the Mount Frere SAPS-Detective Services, had been attacked by an unknown number of individuals, and had been found with gunshot wounds in the upper body.

"The management of the South African Police Service in [the] Eastern Cape is saddened by the death of the sergeant," said Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Andre Swart.

Swart sent his sincere condolence to the family, friends and colleagues of the member.

"The circumstances surrounding this fatal attack of our member is under investigation, and police will leave no stone unturned to trace and arrest the suspects involved", he said.

Anyone with information or who has witnessed the attack, was urged to contact their nearest police station, or SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Crime Line on 32211.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

