 

Off-duty police officer stabbed to death in Cape Town

2019-09-08 21:02

Tammy Petersen

(Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An off-duty police officer was stabbed to death in what appears to be a robbery in Kleinvlei, Cape Town on Sunday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that the officer was murdered in the early hours of the morning.

"The 28-year-old constable stationed at Delft police station was leaving a shop in the area, accompanied by a friend, when he was stabbed to death during an apparent robbery by two unknown suspects who are yet to be arrested," Traut said.

A murder case is under investigation.

The incident comes after two law enforcement officers were shot dead while protecting workers at a construction project in Philippi on Wednesday.

READ: 7 children, including infant, now fatherless after 2 Cape Town officers murdered

Officer Jan Nieuwenhuys, 49, had 25 years of service and was due to retire at the end of the year. He was a father of four. Simtembile Nyangiwe, 43, was a father of three children and the youngest was only 11 months old.

Read more on:    saps  |  cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Your weather update: Cool Monday for Cape Town as conditions warm up across SA

2019-09-08 20:06

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners 2019-09-07 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 