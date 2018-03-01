 

Officer kills two, turns gun on himself in Mitchells Plain hostage saga

2018-03-01 13:31

Tammy Petersen

SA police. (Antonio Muchave, Gallo Images, File)

SA police. (Antonio Muchave, Gallo Images, File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - A police officer killed two women before turning the gun on himself in a hostage situation at a home in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

"According to information at hand, a 41 year old police member who worked at Lentegeur SAPS shot and killed himself," police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told News24.

"Two women, 54 and 27 years old respectively were also shot and fatally wounded."

Another spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk, said police would look into claims that a domestic-related incident had taken place at the house on Wednesday night.

READ South Africa: A country where women and children end up as grim stats

The officer was allegedly a detective sergeant at the police station, a police source told News24.

News24 also understands that the home belonged to the women - who were mother and daughter.

When News24 arrived at the scene in Begonia Street, a large crowd of residents had gathered behind the police tape which cordoned off the road.

Ambulances and rescue services were at the scene along with police.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cabinet to do 'whatever possible' to strengthen police stations

2018-03-01 12:50

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Waterfront desalination plant set to come online by month end - CT deputy mayor
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 28 2018-02-28 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 