Officer kills two, turns gun on himself in Mitchells Plain hostage saga

Cape Town - A police officer killed two women before turning the gun on himself in a hostage situation at a home in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

"According to information at hand, a 41 year old police member who worked at Lentegeur SAPS shot and killed himself," police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told News24.

"Two women, 54 and 27 years old respectively were also shot and fatally wounded."

Another spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk, said police would look into claims that a domestic-related incident had taken place at the house on Wednesday night.

The officer was allegedly a detective sergeant at the police station, a police source told News24.

News24 also understands that the home belonged to the women - who were mother and daughter.

When News24 arrived at the scene in Begonia Street, a large crowd of residents had gathered behind the police tape which cordoned off the road.

Ambulances and rescue services were at the scene along with police.



