 

Officer stabbed, man shot dead in Cape Town police station

2018-04-15 15:36

Jan Bornman

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Cape Town metro officer shot and killed a man at the Mfuleni Police Station on Sunday after the man stabbed him three times.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the officer went to the police station to register a case docket at around 11:30 when the incident occurred.

He said the officer was approached by the man, who seemed "agitated", and indicated that he wanted to be arrested.

"He turned to speak to the metro police officer, before taking out a knife and stabbing the officer twice in the chest and once in his left arm," Smith said.

"The officer retaliated by discharging three rounds from his service pistol, fatally wounding the suspect. Two other civilians sustained wounds."

Smith said both people who were injured in the incident sustained injuries to their feet as a result of ricocheting bullets.

"The metro police officer was treated at [the] Bellville Melomed Hospital and will receive counselling," he said.

"One of the two civilians wounded was transported to Tygerberg Hospital for treatment. We wish both a speedy recovery."

Smith said the police were investigating the incident and the city was willing to co-operate with the investigation.

Western Cape police were not immediately available for comment.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I wouldn't do that' - Malema over assault claim at Winnie burial

2018-04-15 13:50

Inside News24

 
/News
ICYMI: South Africa honours Mama Winnie
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:30 AM
Road name: M3 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 07:01 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 14 2018-04-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 