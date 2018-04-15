Officer stabbed, man shot dead in Cape Town police station

A Cape Town metro officer shot and killed a man at the Mfuleni Police Station on Sunday after the man stabbed him three times.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the officer went to the police station to register a case docket at around 11:30 when the incident occurred.

He said the officer was approached by the man, who seemed "agitated", and indicated that he wanted to be arrested.

"He turned to speak to the metro police officer, before taking out a knife and stabbing the officer twice in the chest and once in his left arm," Smith said.

"The officer retaliated by discharging three rounds from his service pistol, fatally wounding the suspect. Two other civilians sustained wounds."

Smith said both people who were injured in the incident sustained injuries to their feet as a result of ricocheting bullets.

"The metro police officer was treated at [the] Bellville Melomed Hospital and will receive counselling," he said.

"One of the two civilians wounded was transported to Tygerberg Hospital for treatment. We wish both a speedy recovery."

Smith said the police were investigating the incident and the city was willing to co-operate with the investigation.

Western Cape police were not immediately available for comment.