Officers cleared of manhandling child in KZN lockdown arrest, but Zikalala also wants probe

Two KwaDukuza Municipality peace officers have been cleared in an internal investigation in which they were accused of manhandling a child while effecting Level 4 lockdown arrests in Ballito, north of Durban.

"It is the officer's responsibility... to secure and safely keep and handle the child in cases of arrests by taking the child to a safe place which was the case with these officers, [who were] not manhandling the child," municipal spokesperson Sipho Mkhize said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mkhize said "the child who was seen being handled in the video, was handled in terms of the Children's Act".

"The child was being taken to safety after the arrest of the father who works for the Department of Health."

News24 reported that a video, which went viral on social media, was taken at a complex in the Ballito area, on the north coast of the province, on Sunday morning. It showed the scuffle between the officers and others while the child was dragged out of the premises by the arm - while shouting for his father.

Mkhize revealed that an investigation was urgently conducted. He said the officers received a complaint on Sunday, of non-compliance with Disaster Management Act regulations at the Shakas Rock Tidal Beach.

"It was around 08:45 when officers arrived at the Shaka's Rock Tidal Beach and observed people being at the beach, while it is not allowed during Lockdown Level 4, in the company of kids."

He said officers informed them of their transgressions and their rights and 11 people were arrested.

"There were seven kids there as officers were effecting the arrests and four kids were handed over correctly and safely to their homes and with no harm."

Mkhize said the other three children were being processed to be handed over to their homes safely and at the same premises in the video.

"The person recording the video was also arrested for the same transgression. Furthermore, we learned that the man causing drama by running away to avoid arrest is an employee of the Department of Health at Chief Albert Luthuli hospital."

Meanwhile, Premier Sihle Zikalala has also called for an investigation into the matter.

He instructed Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka to launch an urgent investigation into the alleged incident and to provide him with a report.