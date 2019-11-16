Officers save mom and newborn, found lying on street

Cape Town Law Enforcement officers with a baby, found lying on the street with her mother.

The quick action of Cape Town Law Enforcement officers has saved a newborn baby and her mother.

The officers were carrying an operation – in which they were escorting Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel into high risk areas – on Saturday morning, when they spotted a woman lying on the side of the road on Wespoort Drive in Mitchells Plain.

The officers sensed something was wrong and stopped to investigate, only to find the woman had just given birth. Seeing the umbilical cord still attached, the officers realised they needed to get her to a hospital immediately.

ALSO READ: Newborn 'abandoned' in empty house by distressed mother is rescued

Placing the mother and baby on a stretcher, the officers took them to the nearby Mitchells Plain Day Hospital where they were admitted to the maternity ward.

The hospital staff confirmed both 32-year-old mother and baby were in good condition. It was revealed that the mother had been homeless, but that she had been offered accommodation by a good Samaritan.