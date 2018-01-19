 

Old age home residents traumatised as robbers ransack rooms

2018-01-19 14:02

Kaveel Singh

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Johannesburg – Brazen armed robbers attacked security personnel and residents at an old age home in Lenasia, Johannesburg, making off with loot including cellphones and a firearm, police have said.

Police spokesperson Captain Molefe Mokoena said at least nine men walked into the Nirvana Old Age Home in the early hours of Friday morning and went from room to room accosting residents.

"They first kicked the guard room door where they tied up, robbed and assaulted the security guard. They thereafter went from room to room robbing people."

According to Mokoena, after the men ransacked the first unit, a resident saw them and screamed.

"That person who screamed was taken back to their home and robbed. They did this in four homes – taking cash, cell phones. They even stole a firearm."

He said the men fired three shots.

"As they were making an escape they fired, but luckily, no one was injured. The old people were traumatised."

He said police were investigating a case of house robbery. 

