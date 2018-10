The rape trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso is expected to resume in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Omotoso and his two co-accused are currently facing 63 charges and 34 alternative charges which include rape, sexual assault and racketeering.

The first witness in the matter, Cheryl Zondi testified that Omotoso raped and sexually assaulted her from the age of 14.

Under cross-examination, Zondo was asked just how deep she believed Omotoso had penetrated her and why she didn't scream.

The 22-year-old university student was apparently told that she would be killed by God because she had acted against a man of God, the Sunday Times reported.

This was according to Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, chair of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities who was quoted in the newspaper.

The Sunday Times reported that security had been increased in order to protect Zondi.

Meanwhile, the Port Elizabeth branch of the Jesus Dominion International church has been temporarily shut down after protesters raised various issues with the church, including it being based in a business zone, News24 reported.

The church service was also suspended after members of the public, as well as EFF and ANC members, protested outside the premises.