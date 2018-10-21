 

Omotoso trial: Cheryl Zondi received 'God will kill you' threat before testifying

2018-10-21 10:00
Cheryl Zondi weeps as she testifies during the trial against controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani in the Port Elizabeth High Court. (Lulama Zenzile, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Cheryl Zondi weeps as she testifies during the trial against controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani in the Port Elizabeth High Court. (Lulama Zenzile, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The first witness in the rape trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, Cheryl Zondi, received death threats in the weeks before her court appearance, a report said on Sunday.

The 22-year-old university student was apparently told that she would be killed by God because she had acted against a man of God, the Sunday Times reported.

This was according to Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, chair of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities who was quoted in the newspaper.

READ Omotoso lawyer Daubermann: 'I won't allow myself to be intimidated by ignorant people'

The Sunday Times reported that security had been increased in order to protect Zondi.

Protests, meanwhile, were expected outside of Omotoso's Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church in Port Elizabeth on Sunday, with extra police and security present, eNCA reported.

Civil society and other human rights organisations want to prevent congregants from attending, and are demanding the church be shut down, the broadcaster said.

This week, Zondi testified in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth trial of Omotoso and his two co-accused. They are accused of 63 charges and 34 alternative charges, which include rape, sexual assault and racketeering.

READ Omotoso trial: Cheryl Zondi's cross-examination 'brutally inhumane' - Dlamini, Memela

Zondi's decision to testify in open court has captured the public's attention. She has been hailed for her bravery and holding her own against what many supporters found to be an "inhumane and unnecessary style of cross-examination" by Omotoso's lawyer, advocate Peter Daubermann.

She has been given the option to reschedule her exams at the University of Johannesburg where she is studying marketing.

Zondi on Friday thanked the South African public for their support following her week of testimony.

"I am so overwhelmed. I don't not know where to begin. I cannot believe the amount of support I am receiving, let alone the fierce, passionate level of support that is being shown by multitudes of women and men alike, both young and old," she said in a statement.

"How do I thank you? How do I even begin to express my profuse gratitude to you?"

The trial continues on Monday with a second witness taking the stand.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cheryl zondi  |  port elizabeth  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

It wasn't going to change - De Lille reflects on 'abusive' DA city breakup

2018-10-21 09:30

Inside News24

 
/News
VIDEO FEATURE: 'I miss him every day' - Mother of murdered Coligny teen
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:05 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:05 AM
Road name: MyCiTi Bus

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday 20 October 2018-10-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 