What To Read Next

The trial of rape-accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso is expected to continue in the Eastern Cape High Court. WATCH

The judge presiding over the rape trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso has dismissed an application for leave to appeal a ruling rejecting a request that he recuse himself.

On Tuesday, Judge Mandela Makaula dismissed the pastor's legal team's application.

The defence wants him to recuse himself, claiming that he acted in a biased manner towards their client.

But on Tuesday, the judge said presiding over a case was not a game.

"It's not about a win or a lose, it is about justice," Makaula said.

Defence advocate Peter Daubermann asked the court to postpone the trial so he can petition the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The trial has been postponed to December 10, 2018.

This is a developing story.