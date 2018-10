What To Read Next

GRAPHIC/TRIGGER WARNING: This testimony may contain graphic detail that may be triggering to viewers. The rape trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso is expected to resume in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth on Monday. WATCH

Controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso is seen during his rape and human trafficking trial in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth. (Lulama Zenzile, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

The lawyer representing controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two accused has asked presiding Judge Mandela Makaula to recuse himself from the case.

Advocate Peter Daubermann demanded that Makaula recuse himself, as he had made questionable judgments regarding the case.

Key to his complaints is the fact that Makaula wished Cheryl Zondi good luck for her exams.

He said Makaula allowed humanity to get the better of him, adding "unfortunately I have to criticise you on those comments".

"You have aligned yourself with Zondi."

Daubermann said his clients could not trust that they would have a fair trial, if Makaula continued presiding over the case.

After a 30-minute adjournment, Makaula delivered the judgment.

"Suffice to say the application has no merit, the application has been denied," said Makaula.

