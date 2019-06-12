One arrested after 6 Anti-Gang Unit members shot in Cape Town

Police made a breakthrough by arresting one person in connection with the shooting of six Anti-Gang Unit members in Samora Machel in Cape Town on Wednesday morning, Western Cape police have said.

"A 26-year-old suspect was arrested in Paarl this afternoon in connection with the shooting of AGU members in Samora Machel this morning. Investigations continue," said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

This comes after an announcement earlier by Western Cape top cop and anti-gang unit head Jeremy Vearey that one firearm related to the shooting had been found.

The specialised unit came under fire after apprehending a person they believed was linked to recent murders in Samora Machel, an area east of Cape Town.

"As the members were searching for another suspect, also sought for serious crime in the area, shots came from one of the shacks," police said earlier on Wednesday.

Two of the six officers were very seriously injured.

They were admitted to hospitals for emergency treatment.

The attacks on the AGU came hours after Cele visited Samora Machel near Nyanga to talk about the residents' concerns there on Wednesday.

The AGU was officially launched on November 2 as a response to gang-related activities and shootings.