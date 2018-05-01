 

One arrested after violent Vrygrond protest

2018-05-01 11:14

Mxolisi Mngadi

Handcuffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

One person was arrested, and a cases of attempted murder, public violence and malicious damage to property were opened after protests erupted in Vrygrond, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

"A victim was driving in Prince George [on Monday] when she observed a group of children on the road; she later heard smashing sound and saw flames inside her vehicle," said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana in a statement.

"The driver sustained burn wounds and was taken to a medical facility."

READ: Roads monitored in Vrygrond during land protest

Rwexana also said that protestors threw stones at other vehicles and petrol bombed building.

"A 23-year-old man was arrested for public violence and once charged he will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's court."

Approximately 150 people took part in the protests.

On Monday night, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said that a sports clubhouse was torched at Seawinds during the protests.

