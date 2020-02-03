One arrested for murder of Pietermaritzburg businesswoman

One person has been arrested following the murder of Pietermaritzburg businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh, police said on Monday.

"[The] Kavitha Nerputh [alleged] killer has been arrested on Friday and is appearing today in the Pietermaritzburg High Court," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

Nerputh, 41, was found inside her vehicle in Alexandra Road, Scottsville, at about 19:30 on Monday, January 20.

Mbele previously said that it was believed that Nerputh had been strangled. Reports suggested a cellphone charger cable was used.

All the doors of her vehicle were locked, and the police had to break the back door to access it.

The mother of three ran a company which sold ForeverWell Tea, a weight loss product, at the nearby Camps Drift business park.

Her funeral took place in Cato Ridge on Wednesday afternoon.

News24 reported that Nerputh's former lawyer, Siva Chetty, who helped her with her divorce many years ago, had represented her in a case in which she was granted an order last year protecting her from harassment by a former friend.

He said he did not know who might be behind her death and was shocked to read reports that she had feared for her life and wanted more protection.