 

One child dead, another trapped after school bus accident near Porterville

2018-06-22 13:15

Tammy Petersen

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

One child has died and another is trapped inside a school bus which overturned near Porterville on Friday, Western Cape traffic services have confirmed.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa confirmed the accident on the Dashbosch gravel road, saying the driver was believed to have lost control of the vehicle.

The other passengers had already been dropped and the two who were in the bus were believed to be the driver's children, Africa said.

The injured child was being stabilised by emergency medical services who had managed to enter the bus, he confimed.

They were awaiting a helicopter to airlift the child to hospital.

Africa could not immediately give details about the injuries to the driver.

Read more on:    cape town  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Motorist denied leave to appeal conviction and sentence for death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere

2018-06-22 12:33

Inside News24

 

/Africa
WATCH: Bloody carnage cleaned up after hyenas kill kudu in reception area of luxury Zim safari camp
 
 
 
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Wynberg 14:41 PM
Road name: Main Road

Khayelitsha 14:35 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday June 20 2018-06-20 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 