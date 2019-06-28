 

One dead, 4 injured after TV presenter crashes into taxi’s trailer in Joburg

2019-06-28 13:27

Tinus Ferreira

Louw Breytenbach crashed into the taxi's trailer on Wednesday night.

Louw Breytenbach crashed into the taxi's trailer on Wednesday night. (Supplied)

One person died and four others were seriously injured after a South African TV presenter ploughed into the trailer of a stationary taxi on the N3 in Johannesburg.

Louw Breytenbach (30), presenter of Drama-mammas on VIA, slammed into the taxi's trailer on Wednesday at 22:30, between the London and Modderfontein off-ramps , killing a man and injuring four others, Netwerk24 reported.

Breytenbach was leaving Melrose Arch and was on his way to his home in Boksburg when his Mini Cooper rammed into the trailer on the side of the road, where four men were busy changing a flat tyre in the dark. The rest of the taxi's passengers were waiting on the side of the road.

"Since the terrible accident, a hundred thoughts have gone through my head about what I could have done to avoid the tragedy," a traumatised Breytenbach told Netwerk24.

READ MORE: 7 killed in three separate accidents on N12

He said he changed lanes minutes before the crash, but little did he know that the taxi was stationary on the side of the dark road, without any emergency indicators.

However, it was too late to brake.

When he came to, someone had to force the door of his car open so that he could get out.

"Even though the steering wheel was against my chest as a result of the strong impact of the accident, I didn't have a scratch. then I heard someone scream,"  he told Netwerk24.

A woman was standing on the side of the road and her husband was underneath the wreckage of the trailer. He was dead.

He said he held the woman in an attempt to comfort her.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said a case of culpable homicide was under investigation and that witness statements were being obtained.

He added there were no arrests.

louw breytenbach  |  accidents
