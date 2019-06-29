 

One dead in illegal miner shootout in Roodepoort

2019-06-29 07:50

Jenni Evans

DIY diamond miners in Kimberley. (File, Mujahid Safodien, AFP)

DIY diamond miners in Kimberley. (File, Mujahid Safodien, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A shootout between illegal miners in Roodepoort left one man dead and at least seven injured on Friday night, ER24 said. 

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the shooting occurred in Albertina Sisulu road near Onslow avenue in the West Rand town. 

Comment from the police was not immediately available but the Roodepoort Record reported that the body of the person killed was found in a field by the police's K9 unit after what was understood to have been rivalry between illegal miners.

Their report put the total of people injured at eight. 

Further details were not immediately available.

Mining without permits has become widespread at abandoned and disused mines, with fierce rivalry among crews digging out precious metals to sell.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Disabled athlete's campaign for gold on track after over R50 000 raised

2019-06-29 06:54

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Friday feels for one lucky player 2019-06-28 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Senior Web Developer

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R30 000.00 - R55 000.00 Per Month

Senior C# Developer

Cape Town
Goldman Tech Resourcing
R540 000.00 - R720 000.00 Per Year

SENIOR MICROBIOLOGIST

Cape Town
Professional Career Services
R215 999.00 - R216 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 