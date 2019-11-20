 

One dead, one seriously injured in Boksburg electrocution

2019-11-20 08:28

Riaan Grobler

Electricity distribution. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Two men working on a fence in Massel Road, Beyers Park, Boksburg, were electrocuted on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement by Ross Campbell, ER24 spokesperson, one of the men, believed to be in his late 50s, sustained fatal injuries and the other serious injuries.

"ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 12:25 to find another service already administering CPR on the older man.

"It is alleged that he came into contact with a live pole next to the fence," said Campbell.

"The second man, believed to be in his 20s, attempted to assist him but was then also electrocuted. The older man's condition unfortunately deteriorated and he was declared dead on the scene.

"The younger man was transported to a private hospital in the area for further care," Campbell said.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to the Stats SA Mortality and Causes of Death report, deaths as a result of exposure to electric current account for 1.2% (396 cases) of deaths due to external causes of accidental injury in 2016.

