One dead, several injured in Cape Town warehouse blast

One person was killed and several injured in a blast at a Shoprite distribution warehouse in Stikland, Cape Town on Tuesday, a private paramedic said.

"It looks like an electrical explosion," said Resq Medix Ambulance Service spokesperson Warren Cupido.

People were evacuated and the fire was brought under control, but some injuries were severe after the blast at Cilmor Street in an industrial area.

Three people, including one person who was seriously injured, were taken to hospital.

The city's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Theo Layne said that a transformer was alight when they arrived at the scene.

"As a result of the fire, one adult male had sustained fatal burn wounds," said Layne.

"The cause of the fire has not been determined yet," he said.



