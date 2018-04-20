 

One killed, 2 injured after shooting at Gauteng mall

2018-04-20 15:05

Jeanette Chabalala

One person was killed and two others injured during a shooting at a mall in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, Gauteng paramedics said. 

Netcare 911 spokesperson Tebogo Magoro said paramedics arrived at the scene at around 12:27 on Friday.

"One of the victims had a gunshot wound to the back and unfortunately sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on scene," Magoro said.   

He said one of the alleged robbers and a female victim sustained minor to moderate injuries. They were treated on scene before being taken to the hospital for further medical attention. 

The exact details surrounding the shooting were unknown. Local authorities were on scene for further investigation, he said.

