One person was killed and 48 others were injured when a bus rolled in heavy rain on the N3, near Nottingham Road in Pietermaritzburg.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics and other emergency services, arrived on the scene to find the bus on the side of the highway.

"Several people had already climbed out of the bus and were found walking around on the scene. On closer inspection, paramedics found that one patient, a woman, had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead."

He said other patients were assessed on the scene with one other person was found to be in a critical condition.

"The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to various hospitals for further treatment."

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.