A man was left injured and another in a critical condition after a tanker trailer at a factory they were working on exploded.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the incident took place around 14:40 at a factory in Alberton, Ekurhuleni.

Herbst said the employees were working on the tanker, trying to fix it, when the tragedy struck.

"What our paramedics learnt when they arrived on the scene, is that the two men together with a third one, were trying to fix a gas tanker in the factory. The tanker was empty at the time when the men attempted to weld it. The tankers then exploded killing one man and leaving another in critical conditions," he said.

Herbst said paramedics tried to resuscitate the deceased but to no success.

However, the third man who sustained minor injuries, was treated on the scene and refused to go to hospital.