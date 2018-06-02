 

One killed, another wounded in cash-heist shooting

2018-06-02 21:19

Christina Pitt

A cash-in-transit heist in Tembisa, Johannesburg claimed the life of a member of the public and wounded another.

Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu said that a Fidelity armoured vehicle en route to Kempton Park was attacked on Friday by suspects in a white Toyota Hilux.

"The suspects opened fire on the truck, which forced the vehicle to come to a standstill," she said.

"That’s when they forced the driver and other staff members to get out of the vehicle and bombed the vehicle. Unfortunately, they sped off with an undisclosed amount of cash."

Mulamu confirmed that two people were shot during the heist. One person died upon arrival at the hospital and the other was critically injured.

"The suspects are still at large and we are following up on information in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies," Mulamu said.

She urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any information on the incident to the police.

Similar incidents have occurred in different locations in the country, such as Limpopo, Johannesburg CBD and Boksburg.

