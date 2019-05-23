One killed as truck, bakkie collide on Garden Route

A man was killed on Thursday morning in a collision between a bakkie and a truck on the Garden Route N2 outside Sedgefield, ER24 says.

The driver of the truck – which was transporting Volkswagen vehicles – escaped injury.

Western Cape emergency services arrived at the scene at 09:35.

"A wrecked bakkie was found lying on the side of the road, with a man found lying trapped inside," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The road was closed off as metro and metro rescue services attended to the area.

"Local authorities closed off the road while rescue services used specialised rescue equipment for further medical assistance.

"The Air Mercy Service (AMS) was called to the scene for further assistance," added Meiring.

"Once freed, paramedics initiated CPR and several advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, after some time, the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead."

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said a case of culpable homicide had been opened.