 

One killed, several injured after bakkie rolls

2018-03-24 18:59

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

One person was killed and seven others were injured after a bakkie rolled on the corner of Edwards Ave and the R28 in Westonaria, Gauteng on Saturday.

ER24 spokesperson, Ineke van Huyssteen, said the accident took place shortly before 06:00. She said when the paramedics arrived, a man was found lying a few metres from the bakkie.

“Unfortunately, he had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene.”

Van Huyssteen said the paramedics had proceeded to treat seven patients, who had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

She said six of the seven had later been transported to hospital for further medical care, while the seventh had refused to be transported.

The accident scene in Westonaria. (Picture: ER24)

