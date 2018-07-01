 

One killed, three injured in Mpumalanga collision

2018-07-01 13:41

Correspondent

ER24 response vehicle. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

One person was killed and three others injured in a head-on collision on the R547 in Kriel, Mpumalanga, paramedics said on Sunday.

"Sadly, the driver of one of the vehicles was found with fatal injuries," said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak about the accident which took place on Saturday evening.

"There was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene.

"Three people were treated for minor to moderate injuries on the scene."

The injured were transported to hospital for further treatment.

An investigation into the cause of the accident will be conducted.

