What To Read Next

A SAPS helicopter flies over the scene where the helicopter crashed. (Netwerk24)

A light aircraft crash in Baakens Valley in Port Elizabeth has claimed the life of one person on Monday.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that the aircraft crashed into the river gorge – 9km from the Madiba Bay Flight School - at 14:15.

"One person was [in] the plane and his body was recovered this afternoon," Naidu told News24.

"The wreckage will be removed and taken to the SAPS air wing and a report will be compiled to determine the cause of the crash."

Naidu added that an inquest docket had been opened.