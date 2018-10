What To Read Next

One man was assaulted and killed, and a number of homes including an alleged drug house, were set alight at Blikkiesdorp in Delft, Western Cape police said on Sunday.



“A 20-year-old man was…severely assaulted by the community and died due to injuries sustained,” said Captain FC van Wyk about the violence that broke out at around midnight on Sunday.



Furthermore, “the community of Blikkiesdorp set alight an alleged drug house and in this process eight to 10 shacks were also destroyed”.



No arrests had been made as yet, said Van Wyk, adding that detectives were following up all leads.



Cases of murder and arson had been registered.



“Taking the law to yourself is a criminal offence. The people have the responsibility to report crime to police,” said Van Wyk.