One of top 50 most wanted suspects arrested by Gauteng police

Police arrested one of the top 50 most wanted suspects and repeat offenders in the Gauteng province during an operation over the weekend.

"The man who is wanted for a string of cases that include house robberies, theft of motor vehicles and house break-ins was traced and located in Pretoria.

"Investigations are still underway as it is believed he could be linked to other cases," police spokesperson captain Mavele Masondo said in a statement on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was one of the 1100 arrests made over the weekend in a bid by the police to remove repeat offenders off the streets.

"In the quest to remove repeat offenders from the streets, most of whom police have reasons to believe are behind some of the serious and violent crimes, integrated intelligence-driven operations have been intensified.

"These have also yielded in the recovery of illegal firearms believed to have been used in the commission of serious and violent crimes," Masondo explained.

Eighteen illegal firearms were recovered in Tshwane, Soweto, Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng and suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

"Most of these illicit firearms were recovered as a result of information given to the police by the community," Masondo added.

Also, a man believed to be linked to a notorious gang was nabbed by the police during weekend operations, and police are investigating for possible links to other crimes alleged by the public.

"A man believed to be linked to the notorious 'Bokoharam Gang' allegedly operating in Mamelodi, was arrested," Masondo explained.

"More than 360 suspects were arrested in Tshwane and West Rand for crimes ranging from attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, dealing in drugs, driving while under the influence of alcohol, assault, malicious damage to property and house breaking," Masondo said.

A further 210 suspects were arrested in the City of Johannesburg for offences such as rape, possession of suspected stolen properties, assault, possession of drugs and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

"More than 540 suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle, possession of suspected stolen properties, child neglect, malicious damage to property, car hijacking, kidnapping, fraud, attempted murder, drunk while under the influence of alcohol among other crimes," Masondo added.

Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has since commended the communities for playing their part in exposing criminals.

"I am grateful that the majority of the firearms that were recovered over the weekend were as a result of the community coming forward to give police information. This is evidence enough that the community is now claiming their streets back from the criminals and will not tolerate crimes committed under their watch.

"The community should continue to be the eyes and ears of the police and if information is given to the police, we will respond swiftly and decisively," he concluded.

The suspects are due to appear in various Magistrates Courts on Monday.