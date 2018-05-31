One of the bodies found in Vlakplaas cave identified

One of three bodies discovered in a cave near Vlakplaas, west of Pretoria, has been positively identified as a man who had been missing since April.

Police were led to the scene last week, after the owner of the property found two bodies inside the cave, with one hunched over the other in a tunnel leading into one of three caverns.

Police spent two days recovering the bodies. During that time, they also located a third body that was hidden away in the last room.

Family members have identified one of the bodies as Lukas Ntshabeleng, 45, who had been missing since April 26, said police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe.

She added that the family had registered a missing person case 5 May 5 at the Pretoria West police station.

Two other families have come forward, so that DNA testing can be conducted in an effort to identify the two other bodies which are badly decomposed.

"We are waiting for the DNA results to be able to positively identify the deceased, time of death and cause of death," said Selepe.

It is believed that Ntshabeleng was a member of the Zion Christian Church and that he may have visited the cave to go and pray.

He did so during a time when a man, who is a self-proclaimed prophet, had been living in the cave, according to the property owners.

Police say no arrests have been made yet.




