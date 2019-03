One of three suspects believed to be behind the killing of Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana has been arrested.

Police minister Bheki Cele announced the arrest during Khwinana's funeral service in Soshanguve on Saturday.

The 25-year-old actor was stabbed and killed over his cellphone by thugs in Pretoria last week.

During a visit to Khwinana's family on Thursday, premier David Makhura revealed that the police have identified three suspects responsible for the murder of actor.

"The police are behind them, they are following on their heels," Makhura said.

At the funeral service, Cele assured mourners that his officers would not rest until the perpetrators had been brought to book, and the family received some closure.