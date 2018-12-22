One person killed, gunmen on the run after Eastern Cape house robberies

Police in Humansdorp and surrounding areas have launched searches for at least two groups of house robbers after separate attacks, one of which resulted in one person dying.

Officials have appealed for information regarding the suspects' whereabouts.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said that on Friday night at about 22:50, two men armed with firearms knocked at the door of a house in Vergenoeg, Humansdorp, and confronted the occupants who were sitting in the lounge.

“Upon opening the door, two armed males entered the house and threatened the occupants. The suspects demanded cash and about R200 was handed over to the suspects. The robbers then went into the bedroom and fired several shots at a person who was sleeping, killing a 36-year-old woman and [fleeing] the scene,” said Swart.

The name of the victim will be released after her next-of-kin has been notified.

Another robbery

In separate incident at about 20:00 on Friday night, four armed men entered a house through an open door in Weaverway, Thornhill.

READ: Eastern Cape police search for 4 suspects after elderly couple robbed

“They threatened the couple with firearms and knives. The suspects tied the couple up and demanded cash. The complainant tried to overpower one of the suspects and he was stabbed multiple times with a screwdriver,” said Swart.

The robbers also assaulted him in the process. They then took cellphones, tablets, laptops, jewellery and cash before fleeing the scene.

One of the victims managed to alert their security company and the police. The couple was taken for medical treatment.

Swart urged homeowners to be vigilant at all times and ensure that they utilise security measures that are in place at their homes or to improve on it.

Doors and windows must always be closed and locked, especially during night time.