 

One person stabbed, another hit with brick on Camps Bay Beach

2019-09-30 21:04

Alex Mitchley

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A suspect has been arrested following a fight on Camps Bay Beach which included one person being stabbed and another hit with a brick on Monday afternoon.

According to Western Cape police, a fight had broken out between two groups at about 17:00.

Following the altercation, the two people who were injured opened an assault case.

"One person was stabbed on his hand and another was assaulted with a brick. The police responded and an 18-year-old suspect was arrested. He will appear in court soon," spokesperson Lieutenant Andre Traut told News24.

READ| Clifton stabbing: 'He had warned his sisters to be safe' - slain UCT student's family

The incident comes just two days after first-year student Mhleli Cebo Mbatha was stabbed to death during an apparent robbery at Clifton Third Beach, which is less than 2km from Camps Bay, on Saturday night.

News24 reported the UCT student's friend was stabbed in the leg and taken to hospital, while two female students who were with them escaped unharmed.

According to Mbatha's aunt, Sbongile Nxumalo, the suspects wanted to steal their cellphones.

READ MORE: Man stabbed to death at Clifton beach was a 1st-year UCT student, institution confirms

Ward councillor Nicola Jowell shared on her Facebook page the incident had taken place in the parking area.

"The two men put up a fight and were stabbed by their robbers. It is a tragic end and one that needs swift action by the police for arrests and also preventative measures to ensure that an incident like this never occurs again," Jowell said.

Mbatha, who was studying law, would have turned 19 next month.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Equality Court dismisses Gordhan's application to remove SARS 'rogue unit' report from court papers

2019-09-30 19:59

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two Monday winners 2019-09-30 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 