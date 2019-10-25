 

Only DNA outstanding in investigation of Ukrainian hiker's murder

2019-10-25 15:13

Jenna Etheridge

Memorial of Ivan Ivanov. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Memorial of Ivan Ivanov. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The investigation into the murder of Ukrainian national Ivan Ivanov, who was killed while hiking above Chapman's Peak Drive, is almost complete, the Wynberg Magistrate's Court heard on Friday.

"Most of the investigation is done," prosecutor Nicky Konisi told Magistrate Goolam Bawa.

This included the post-mortem report and witness statements.

All that was needed was DNA reports for a knife, believed to be the murder weapon, and for blood found on the clothing of the accused.

Sinaye Mposelwa, 23, and his two co-accused stood in the dock and looked around for family and friends in the public gallery.

They would remain in custody until December 4.

The three have already made admissions regarding the robbery and murder charges they face, the court heard previously. 

Mposelwa, 23, was the first to be arrested. He was allegedly caught fleeing from the scene in possession of Ivanov's backpack and covered in blood.

He is also the only person who may be identified since his name is already in the public domain.

READ | Accused in Ukrainian hiker murder to remain behind bars

The court has ordered that the identity of the other two accused and their pictures not be published before the identity parade is held, and it is not yet clear whether this has taken place.

Ivanov was taking a few rest days after a business trip to South Africa for Bureau Veritas, to train specialists in the certification of commodities. Although born in Odessa, Ukraine, he was based in Switzerland at the time of his death.

He had decided to start a hike at East Fort on July 27, which is metres away from the famous Chapman's Peak Drive, when he was stabbed to death.

Other people at the tourist spot raised the alarm.

One of the three accused had been out on parole at the time that Ivanov was killed. Another of the accused has also been linked to the robbery of a milk truck in Hout Bay in November 2018.

The crew had just delivered two crates of milk and accepted a R430 payment when three men, armed with knives and a firearm, approached them.

The driver handed over the cash, but the three men forced him to open the truck and made off with a red bag containing more of the day's payments.

Read more on:    ivan ivanov  |  cape town  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Kidnapped 8-year-old KZN girl found unharmed, two suspects in police custody

2019-10-25 15:08

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: A series of botched surgeries - The heartbreaking claims against Dr Beale
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Killarney Gardens 16:31 PM
Road name: Potsdam Road

Parow 16:29 PM
Road name: De La Rey Street Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three lucky winners on Thursday 2019-10-24 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 