Only DNA outstanding in investigation of Ukrainian hiker's murder

The investigation into the murder of Ukrainian national Ivan Ivanov, who was killed while hiking above Chapman's Peak Drive, is almost complete, the Wynberg Magistrate's Court heard on Friday.

"Most of the investigation is done," prosecutor Nicky Konisi told Magistrate Goolam Bawa.

This included the post-mortem report and witness statements.

All that was needed was DNA reports for a knife, believed to be the murder weapon, and for blood found on the clothing of the accused.

Sinaye Mposelwa, 23, and his two co-accused stood in the dock and looked around for family and friends in the public gallery.

They would remain in custody until December 4.

The three have already made admissions regarding the robbery and murder charges they face, the court heard previously.



Mposelwa, 23, was the first to be arrested. He was allegedly caught fleeing from the scene in possession of Ivanov's backpack and covered in blood.

He is also the only person who may be identified since his name is already in the public domain.

The court has ordered that the identity of the other two accused and their pictures not be published before the identity parade is held, and it is not yet clear whether this has taken place.

Ivanov was taking a few rest days after a business trip to South Africa for Bureau Veritas, to train specialists in the certification of commodities. Although born in Odessa, Ukraine, he was based in Switzerland at the time of his death.



He had decided to start a hike at East Fort on July 27, which is metres away from the famous Chapman's Peak Drive, when he was stabbed to death.

Other people at the tourist spot raised the alarm.

One of the three accused had been out on parole at the time that Ivanov was killed. Another of the accused has also been linked to the robbery of a milk truck in Hout Bay in November 2018.

The crew had just delivered two crates of milk and accepted a R430 payment when three men, armed with knives and a firearm, approached them.

The driver handed over the cash, but the three men forced him to open the truck and made off with a red bag containing more of the day's payments.