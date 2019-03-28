 

Only four of the Zuma years were a problem - Gwede Mantashe

2019-03-28 22:12

Lizeka Tandwa

Gwede Mantashe. (Supplied)

Gwede Mantashe. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Only the last four years of former president Jacob Zuma's administration became a problem for the ANC, party chairperson Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday.

He was speaking to News24 during his visit to Evaton on a campaign trail and said he disagreed with President Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Tito Mboweni that the Zuma years were wasted.

Mantashe accused Mboweni of being the originator of the slogan.

Ramaphosa has often spoken about the Zuma years as lost years and in November, while in East London, he called the past 10 years "damaging".

"We are trying to fix the damage that was caused in the past 10 years," Ramaphosa said.

But, while in Davos, Mboweni was reported to have called the Zuma years a waste.

Defending the "Zuma years", Mantashe said the NEC's opinions on the past nine years differed.

READ: Ramaphosa, Mboweni insult the nation with nine wasted years comments - Holomisa

He said education, health and rural development had been stepped up by the last administration.

"It's a fact that education received more attention and access to education has increased dramatically. We built two universities, we are in the process of building another one. You can't say that was a waste. Access to ARVs (anti-retrovirals) was stepped up under the leadership of Jacob Zuma. It's not a waste, it reduced a number of deaths. Rural development received more attention."

Mantashe added: "You must come back and say the last four years became a problem, then you are describing the nine years. To just say they were wasted, you create an impression that nothing happened.

The "wasted years" is not a policy matter, but an analytical one, Mantashe said.

"There are no contractions, it's an analytical matter. It's not a policy matter. We can't stop thinking because the president makes a particular analysis and makes a particular conclusion. It's not empirical. This issue is a question of analysis and we must continue thinking," he said.

Free thinking, he said, was one of the ANC's strengths. "We can't give it away by toeing the line. It doesn't work that way."

Read more on:    gwede mantashe  |  jacob zuma
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I’ll talk to them later' - Ramaphosa snubs media on Ekurhuleni campaign trail

15 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Food fears - Cyclone Idai wipes out crops, leaving farmers empty-handed
Traffic Alerts
Ka ching! 2 jackpots for Wednesday Daily Lotto 2019-03-27 21:54 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 