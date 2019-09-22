 

Operation Lockdown leads to 125 arrests on Cape Flats

2019-09-22 19:26

Azarrah Karrim

Members of the SANDF in Manenberg. (Rodger Bosch, AFP)

Members of the SANDF in Manenberg. (Rodger Bosch, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Western Cape police arrested 125 suspects for drug-related crimes over the weekend on the Cape Flats.

Operation Lockdown saw "a substantial quantity of dagga, tik and mandrax tablets being confiscated", according to provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi.

"Crimes associated with gangsterism are high on the priority list of the Western Cape police and we will continue to clamp down on the drug trade and illegal possession of firearms."

Arrests linked to unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as the illegal liquor trade were also made over the weekend.

"Our wanted suspect list has been reduced after 48 arrests were made and the illegal liquor trade led to the arrest of 27 people.

"Protest actions also resulted in the arrest of 16 people on charges of public violence, and fines with a monetary value of R172 400 were issued by traffic officials," said Mfazi.

"Our endeavours to create a safer environment for the people of the Western Cape will continue with the joint deployment of the police, SANDF and other law enforcement agencies and our frequent operations will continue be a common occurrence in crime-ridden areas."

Read more on:    saps  |  cape flats  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Joyrider arrested for speeding had taken parent's car without permission

2019-09-22 15:32

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No jackpot winners 2019-09-21 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 