 

Operations resume at Mooi River toll plaza after Sunday's fiery protest

2018-04-30 20:43

Mxolisi Mngadi

Trucks have been set alight along the N3 freeway near the Mooi River toll plaza. (Arrive Alive via Twitter)

Trucks have been set alight along the N3 freeway near the Mooi River toll plaza. (Arrive Alive via Twitter)

The north and southbound lanes at the Mooi River toll plaza in KwaZulu-Natal have been re-opened for traffic after being closed for almost 24 hours following violent protests in which several trucks were set alight, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said on Monday evening.

N3TC spokesperson Con Roux said temporary repairs have been done and the diversion of traffic off the N3 toll route was no longer necessary.

READ: Violent protest action causes road closure on N3 near Mooi River toll plaza

"The N3 Route is now open to traffic," he said.

Roux appealed to road users planning to use the N3 toll route to avoid travelling at night, "if at all possible".

He added that motorists should obtain verified real-time traffic information from the 24-hour N3 Route Helpline on 0800 63 4357 or by following N3TC on Twitter at @N3Route.

Any problems on the N3 Toll Route can also be reported to this number or via Twitter, he said.

Police earlier said 54 suspects were arrested for the fiery protest along the N3.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the suspects were expected to appear in the Mooi River Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The group apparently set several trucks alight at around 19:30 on Sunday night.

The protest left a total of 35 trucks damaged, according to police.


