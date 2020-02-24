 

Orange Farm primary school reopens after sewage spill forced shut down

2020-02-24 12:56

Ntwaagae Seleka

Issues of infrastructure at the school were reportedly identified last year.

Issues of infrastructure at the school were reportedly identified last year. (Papi Morake/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pupils at Nomini Primary School in Orange Farm have returned to class after a week of absence, following a sewage spillage at the school premises.

Learning was suspended at the school on February 13 as sewage spilled into the classrooms.

By Monday, affected areas had been sterilised and the heavy stench was gone, allowing pupils to get back to work.

There has been a sewage problem at the school since 2019.

According to school governing body treasurer Mary Nkwanyana, the school had employed local plumbers to attend to the problem, which was never fixed.  

"Our toilets used to block often last year, and plumbers would unblock them. However, the problem would arise again. It was almost like a monthly thing.

"The school spent a lot of money trying to attend to the problem until experts were employed. Those experts inserted cameras inside the sewer system and established that there were roots that were growing inside some sewer pipes and also soil was preventing sewage from flowing into the sewer manhole, forcing toilets to block," said Nkwanyana.

The SGB wrote that the matter was reported to the
Nomini Primary School in Orange Farm. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images

When the school opened for the first term last month, the problem had worsened, she said.

"All toilets, including staff toilets, were blocked and maggots and other worms mushroomed and roamed inside toilets seats and they could not be flushed, preventing everybody from accessing them.

"Earlier this month, sewage from those toilets then spilled all over the place, including inside classrooms and the assembly point," she said.

Nkwanyana said they were left with no option but to temporarily suspend classes, and teachers were also barred from entering the school for their own health.

"The area was so perilous that some children developed illnesses, including diarrhoea. We were not going to allow anybody inside the premises for their own safety.

"Last week, as the SGB, we went to the Department of Education in Johannesburg, where a service provider was introduced to us. The contractor then began his work on Thursday while children and teachers were away.

"He has lived up to his promises that by Monday everybody will be back in class. We are aware that the school is old and its infrastructure is also ageing. We thank the department for its intervention and are grateful that our children and teachers are back to school," Nkwanayana said.

Parents interviewed at the school were visibly ups
Nomini Primary School in Orange Farm. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images


She said a catch-up plan was being implemented to recover lost time.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the contractor had ensured that all pupils were back in class as promised.

"Currently, the service provider is digging new trenches to replace old pipes, ensuring that the problem won’t recur soon," Mabona said.

Read more on:    education  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I will always hate him' - murdered teen's mom on Hoërskool Stella strangler Xander Bylsma

2020-02-24 12:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'We are not protected as you are Mr President - our children are doing the dying’
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Claremont 09:38 AM
Road name: Stanhope Road

Cape Town 07:13 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Sunday's Daily Lotto results 2020-02-23 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 