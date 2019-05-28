 

Orania seeks new leader after president steps down

2019-05-28 11:46

Correspondent

Carel Boshoff (File, Rapport)

Carel Boshoff (File, Rapport)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Orania has a vacancy for a new leader after its president, Carel Boshoff, stepped down at a leadership meeting on Friday. 

Orania is a whites-only town situated on the banks of the Orange River in the Northern Cape. 

In a statement, Orania Movement spokesperson and deputy president Sarel Roets said that Boshoff had announced his resignation at the meeting "to accept responsibility for governance flaws during his tenure, though these are not attributed to him personally".

Roets added that Boshoff had said he wanted to take on new challenges and make way for new leaders.

This follows reports of irregularities at the organisation. 

The purchase of a Mercedes-Benz, a 45% salary increase, and a long list of accusations of mismanagement and infighting are some of the issues that had plagued Boshoff, as well as his organisation, Netwerk24 reported in April. 

Boshoff is a grandson of Hendrik Verwoerd, a former apartheid prime minister.

Roets said that there was never any discussion about any offences by any of its officials. 

Roets said a motion was adopted that the structure of the Orania Movement - and specifically the duties of its president, executive committee and CEO - should be redefined. 

"This emanates from the enormous growth the organisation has seen in the past few years, and the great pressure it has placed on exiting staff and infrastructure," he said. 

An acting operations manager would be appointed in the meantime to implement recommendations on procedures and governance by a task team. 

Roets said, "in healthy democracies, leaders stand down to accept responsibility for political voids, even when there was no wrongdoing or corruption", citing the resignation of UK prime minister Theresa May as an example.   

According to reports by Beeld and Volksblad, complaints against Boshoff included that he unlawfully purchased and used a Mercedes-Benz for R102 000, and that he increased his salary, called the "president's honorarium", by 45% to R22 000 per month.

This was done reportedly because he had been expected to perform additional office duties.

Read more on:    carel boshoff  |  orania
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH LIVE: State capture to resume with Transnet-related testimony

2019-05-28 11:05

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three players strike it lucky in Monday's draw 2019-05-26 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 