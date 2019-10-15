 

Orania statutory rape case postponed for further investigation

2019-10-15 07:08

Riaan Grobler

Statues of DF Malan, Orania's logo and Hendrik Verwoed are seen on a hill in Orania. (Lauren Mulligan, Gallo Images, The Times, file)

Statues of DF Malan, Orania's logo and Hendrik Verwoed are seen on a hill in Orania. (Lauren Mulligan, Gallo Images, The Times, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A case of statutory rape against a teacher-in-training at the Volkskool Orania in the Northern Cape was postponed in the Hopetown Magistrate's Court on Monday for further investigation.

The man made a brief appearance and was not asked to plead. Consequently, he cannot be named in accordance with the Press Code as the case involves a minor.

The man stands accused of statutory rape after allegedly having sex with a learner at the school.

READ | Orania student teacher in court for statutory rape after allegedly having sex with minor

A source with intimate knowledge of the incident told News24 that the young student teacher was not in a relationship with the victim.

Carel Boshoff, chairperson of the board of the Volkskool Orania, confirmed the arrest of the man to News24. According to Boshoff, the man was released on bail of R5 000 under strict conditions.

In a statement, Boshoff said: "The principal of Volkskool Orania, Anje Boshoff, became aware of the allegations on September 16 when members of the SAPS's Child Protection Unit visited the school to investigate a case of child molestation against a student teacher."

READ | Orania teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor

Boshoff said the student teacher in question was in Johannesburg at the time of the investigation where he was completing practical studies.

The man is studying towards a BSc in physics and chemistry, according to the school's website. His Facebook page reveals that he grew up in Orania and attended the CVO School in the Afrikaner-only town.

No contact with school or learners

Boshoff said police did not disclose much information.

"The SAPS investigation has no relation to the operation of the school or its activities during school hours or any organised extracurricular activities after school hours."

Following a meeting of the management committee, the teacher was informed via WhatsApp to contact the principal on his return.

A letter was prepared informing the teacher that he was not allowed on the school premises and could not have any contact with learners.

The teacher received the letter when he returned to Orania on September 21 and he was arrested on September 23.

"We would like to emphasise that Orania's community entities and the school in particular reacted to the matter as quickly as possible and are assisting the investigation," Boshoff said.

According to a source, the man still lives in Orania. Boshoff, however, did not respond to a WhatsApp enquiry to verify this, despite having read the message.

Phaladi Supeng, spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority in the Northern Cape, told News24 the man would again appear in court on November 28.

Read more on:    kimberley  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Almost three quarters of a billion rand spent on MPs' housing over the past 10 years

2019-10-15 06:21

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Table View 07:29 AM
Road name: Marine Drive Southbound

Southbound
Delft 07:22 AM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players walk away with R183k 2019-10-14 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 