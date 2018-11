The Department of Correctional Services says there is nothing improper about convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius being let out of prison to attend his grandfather's memorial service in Centurion on Tuesday.

The former Paralympic champion was granted "compassionate leave" to attend the service.

According to the department, the request was processed in accordance with the departmental policy on "Amenities of Inmates", where compassionate leave is granted to attend funerals, or when there is a serious sick­ness and it is expected that the person is dying.

"This concession is only granted when it concerns a direct family member (father, mother, child, spouse, bro­ther, sister, grandfather and grandmother)," spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

Nxumalo said inmates could apply for compassionate leave, which was considered based on a number of variables.

"These include, but are not limited to, an inmate classified as low risk, demonstrates good behaviour and be actively involved in rehabilitation programmes," he said.

Pistorius had been escorted to the memorial and was now back behind bars, Nxumalo said.