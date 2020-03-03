 

'Our culture does not allow it' - Zwelithini slams sex education in schools

2020-03-03 18:48

Kaveel Singh

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. (Rajesh Jantilal, AFP)

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. (Rajesh Jantilal, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

King Goodwill Zwelithini has slammed the teaching of sex education in schools, saying it is not a cultural norm and required more consultation from parents and other stakeholders.

"Schools will now be able to teach our children about sexual intercourse without consulting our parents. I have seen this content first-hand and I am not pleased.

"God is not in this and our culture does not allow it," he said at the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature at the Royal Show Grounds in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Zwelithini added proposals to teach schoolchildren about sex was not inclusive enough.

In 2019, it was announced that the pilot of the comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) programme would be tested in selected schools that have recorded high HIV infection rates and sexual abuse.

The government's lesson plans previously came under fire from critics and parents who argued they were overtly sexual and inappropriate for the classroom.

"Outside of being a parent to many children, and as a custodian of our culture, I am surprised that my grandchildren, some of whom still attend the annual reed dance, are being taught about sex in schools," Zwelithini said.

"We have not heard a word from those who have decided they know and understand our children better than us. Do you mean we are now below being consulted about issues regarding our own children?"

Cultural standards in sex

There were also cultural standards when it came to sex, he added.

"Culturally, there are obligations and practices that go hand in hand with the practising of sexual intercourse. We know that democracy is meant to be a system where we consult each other as people. We are all equal."

Zwelithini questioned why he was not consulted before comprehensive sex education was discussed.

"What is it that has made [the education department] disregard the chieftaincy and parents. Parents who are people that are knowledgeable about their own children."

During a brief address, Premier Sihle Zikalala said the KwaZulu-Natal government was committed to working with the royal household.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said consultation should be done with parents, religious sectors, traditional institutions and all key stakeholders.

"If you did not do consultation on an intervention you are introducing, it might meet resistance no matter how good it is. You must consult first."

Read more on:    goodwill zwelithini  |  pietermaritzburg  |  education  |  culture
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Academic activities at TUT's Pretoria campuses set to resume

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | SA comes to the rescue: Local company donates 30 000 masks to fight coronavirus
Traffic Alerts
R413K in the bag for one Daily Lotto player 2020-03-02 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 